Former UMaine tight end earns spot on Redskins practice squad

Drew Belcher has only been a tight end for two years.

So the former University of Maine quarterback is excited about landing a job on the Washington Redskins practice squad after being released by the Arizona Cardinals.

Belcher worked out for the Redskins on Tuesday and signed a contract on Wednesday before practicing for the first time in Redskins colors later that day.

“So far, so good,” Belcher said. “I’ve been thrown into the fire. I’m learning on the run. It was hectic.”

Belcher played in all four exhibition games for the Cardinals but was never targeted for a pass.

The Redskins are more tight end-friendly he said.

“The Cardinals had a different type of offense. It was more spread out. They didn’t use the tight end much. The tight ends are much more involved in the offense in Washington. And a lot of the verbiage is similar to what we used at Maine.

“This is a great opportunity for me,” Belcher said.

He said the Redskins have a great tight ends coach in Brian Angelichio, who is in his 25th NFL season and his first with the Redskins. Belcher will be working alongside All-Pro tight ends Vernon Davis and Jordan Reed.

“I’m going to learn as much as I can from them,” said Belcher, who noted that Davis has been extremely helpful.

“He’s a great guy,” Belcher said.

Davis is in his 14th year in the NFL and has 580 career receptions. Jordan Reed is a seven-year veteran who was expected to be the starting tight end but has not played yet this season due to a concussion.

Three-year pro Jeremy Sprinkle is the Redskins’ third-string tight end.

Even though the Cardinals didn’t throw to him in the exhibition games, Belcher said getting action was valuable because he was able to get an idea of what it takes to play in the NFL.

“I can definitely play in the NFL,” Belcher said. “Playing in those games was huge for my confidence.”

He will get the opportunity to go up against the Redskins starters in practice which he sees as being a tremendous asset in his development.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Belcher, a native of Reading, Massachusetts, was UMaine’s No. 3 receiver last season with 46 catches for 357 yards and a touchdown. He also threw four passes and completed all four, two for touchdowns.

Belcher caught 17 passes for 233 yards and a pair of TDs in 2017.

Before being moved to tight end, Belcher passed for 1,468 yards and seven touchdowns, and rushed for 429 yards in two seasons as the UMaine quarterback.