Portland man pleads guilty to fatally shooting his domestic partner

The Portland man accused of fatally shooting his domestic partner in early 2018 has pleaded guilty.

Anthony Leng, 42, on Tuesday entered his guilty plea in the Jan. 7, 2018, shooting death of 36-year-old Sokha Khuon, Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said.

Leng has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 13, 2018, and he will be sentenced at a later date, Martin said.

Leng had told authorities that he shot Khuon out of fear in their Dorothy Street home. He claimed that she came at him with a knife, but police said that he fired the gun several times and kept shooting when Khuon was on the floor.

The couple had two children, ages 10 and 15, who were found outside the home by an officer responding to a 911 report of shots fired.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.