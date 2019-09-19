Portland
September 19, 2019
Portland Latest News | Larry Lord | Bangor Metro | 'Mount' Katahdin | Today's Paper
Portland

Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting near Portland homeless shelter

Portland Police Department | BDN
Portland Police Department | BDN
Tyrese Collins.
The Associated Press

A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting in Portland in June 2018.

The Portland Press Herald reports 20-year-old Tyrese Collins appeared in Cumberland County Courthouse on Tuesday after initially pleading not guilty to murder in the death of 45-year-old Jack Wilson.

Police said Collins, who was 19 at the time, shot Wilson during an argument at an intersection near the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, where he was living.

Collins has claimed he was intervening in an argument between the victim and a different man he was trying to protect. He said he acted in self-defense.

No date has been set for Collins’ sentencing, but the Maine attorney general’s office said it will seek no more than 15 years, with all but 10 suspended.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like