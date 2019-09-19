Get in the Common Ground spirit with these photos of fairs past

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for gardeners and farmers, at least.

This weekend marks the 42nd annual Common Ground Country Fair in Unity, brought by the Maine Organic Farmers & Gardeners Association. It has something for everyone — from garlic planting demonstrations to knot tying tutorials to even, yes, wine making classes.

We’re gearing up for the fair by reflecting on these unforgettable moments from fairs past.

