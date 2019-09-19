Get in the Common Ground spirit with these photos of fairs past

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for gardeners and farmers, at least.
This weekend marks the 42nd annual Common Ground Country Fair in Unity, brought by the Maine Organic Farmers & Gardeners Association. It has something for everyone — from garlic planting demonstrations to knot tying tutorials to even, yes, wine making classes.
We’re gearing up for the fair by reflecting on these unforgettable moments from fairs past.
Archives | BDN
Baskets made in Maine for the Common Ground County Fair in 1984.
Archives | BDN
The Common Ground County Fair, circa 1996.
Archives | BDN
Grooming sheep for competition at the Common Ground County Fair in 1996.
Archives | BDN
A stiltwalker reaches out to shake hands with a young fairgoer at the 1996 Common Ground Country Fair.
Archives | BDN
Marsha Fairy of Waldoboro and Steve Sinisi of Durham dance a French folk dance to the music of local band Old Grey Goose at the 2000 Common Ground County Fair.
Archives | BDN
"They make wicked good pies," said Stephanie Clapp of Lincolnville as she notes her comments after tasting Northern Spy apples at The Great Maine Apple Day held at the Common Ground Fair grounds in Unity in 2001.
Bridget Brown | BDN
Eight-month-old Danny Egan of Plymouth, Mass., left, reaches out to pet a llama at the Common Ground County Fair in Unity in 2006.
Comments