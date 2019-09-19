Lobster with third claw caught off York Harbor

A lobster with an unusual claw was hauled out of the water of York Harbor on Tuesday, Sept. 17, by lobsterman Corey Caramihalis, captain of the Ashley C.

At closer inspection, Caramihalis discovered that a miniature claw was actually growing out of the lobster’s front left claw.

The lobsterman snapped a photo of the deformity, and his deck hand, Josh O’Brien, posted it on MAINE Wildlife Facebook group.

“Pretty wild!” O’Brien wrote. “What should we name him?”

The community weighed in — more than 300 times.

T-Rex. Clawzilla. Alien. Lobstrosity. Double Crush. Hellboy. Pinchy McPinchy.

On Thursday afternoon, Caramihalis was amused by all the attention the unusual lobster had received.

“A lot of people think it looks like a face, like a little alien coming out,” Caramihalis said on a phone call from his lobster boat.

In the end, the two lobstermen decided on “Edward Scissorclaws.”

Though this strange claw is certainly odd, it’s not a “mutation,” according to a previous BDN story about lobster deformities. In other words, Edward wasn’t born that way.

Lobsters will sometimes sprout malformed claws that display multiple sets of pincers when they molt, shedding one shell for another as they grow. In addition, when lobsters lose limbs — often due to fights with other lobsters or marine animals — they have the ability to regrow those limbs, and in the process, they can become deformed.

“Sometimes something can interfere or injure them and they just grow back oddly,” Caramihalis said.

The lobsterman has only caught one other lobster with a similar deformity, he said. He’s also caught a blue lobster, which is a genetic color variation. Both types of lobsters are perfectly fine to eat, which is fortunate for Caramihalis.

“I didn’t know what to do with [the blue lobster], so I gave it to my mom,” he said. “She cooked it up and ate it.”

The popular Facebook post about “Edward” sparked debate on the MAINE Wildlife Facebook group about whether or not the deformed lobster should be released back into the ocean. Some even suggested calling the lobster “Freedom.” Others suggested “Dinner” and “Extra Meat.”

O’Brien replied to the commenters: “I work on a lobster boat, [and] he was legal size.”

“We just sold it with the rest of them,” Caramihalis said. “It was a keeper.”

