Former UMaine guard will join his older brother at UMaine-Farmington

Former University of Maine point guard Terion Moss has enrolled at the University of Maine at Farmington and is expected to join the men’s basketball team when preseason practices begin next month.

UMF head coach Dick Meader confirmed Moss is attending the school and has talked with him about joining a team that already includes his older brother Amir, who was an All-North Atlantic Conference first-team guard as a junior last winter.

“You don’t know for sure until October 15,” said Meader, alluding to the opening day of practices for most NCAA Division III programs.

The younger Moss, Maine’s 2018 Mr. Basketball from Portland High School, played in 29 games as a freshman at UMaine last winter, including 15 starts. He played 26.7 minutes per game for the Division I Black Bears.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound guard averaged 5.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 32 percent from the field overall, 27 percent from the 3-point arc and 53 percent from the free-throw line for the 5-27 Black Bears.

Moss left the Orono campus last spring and originally committed to the Division II University of New Haven in Connecticut before opting to join his brother at UMF.

Terion Moss and Amir Moss led coach Joe Russo’s Portland High School team to the first Class AA state championship in 2016. Amir Moss also was a 2016 Mr. Basketball semifinalist and first-team Bangor Daily News All-Maine honoree.

Terion Moss led Portland to a second straight state title in 2017 and an 18-2 record as a senior with the Bulldogs. The two-time Bangor Daily News All-Maine first-team selection averaged 19.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.9 steals during his senior year at Portland.

Amir Moss is a three-year starter for Meader at UMF, having averaged 14.3 points in 70 career games for a career total of 1,004 points. Last winter he averaged 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 49.6 percent from the field, 36.6 percent from the 3-point arc and 78.3 percent from the foul line.

UMF finished the 2018-2019 season with a 16-11 overall record (11-3 in the conference) and entered the NAC tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Beavers lost 86-85 to No. 4 Thomas College of Waterville in the semifinals.

UMF graduated just two players from that team and returns a lineup led by Amir Moss and senior forward Riley Robinson of Dixfield, an All-NAC second-team choice last winter.