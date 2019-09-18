Resilient Machias MMA fighter earns a title bout

Jordan Norman’s MMA career got off to an inauspicious start — he lost his 2018 amateur debut in a matter of only seconds.

But he’s stayed with the combat sport and scored victories in each of his past two fights. Now he finds himself set to challenge Duncan Smith on Nov. 9 for the New England Fights amateur welterweight title in Portland.

The 26-year-old Norman, who trains under NEF veteran Crowsneck Boutin at Bad Little Falls Dojo in Machias, rebounded from his career-opening defeat to edge Jon Assam by split decision last fall. He then scored a technical knockout victory over Greg Ishihara in April.

Smith (5-3) has held the 170-pound title since June 2018 when he defeated former University of Maine football player Carlton Charles by fourth-round submission to claim the vacant belt. He successfully defended his title by unanimous decision against Jon Tefft in April.

Smith represents Evolution Athletix in Saco.