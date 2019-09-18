Welcome to your new BDN Outdoors

Today, as colleagues in the features department make similar announcements, I’m happy to introduce a new, revamped BDN Outdoors section.

Over the past 17 years, I’ve been proud to hold the positions of outdoors columnist, reporter or editor, at various junctures, and have loved having the chance to share my adventures with you. And today, we’re happy to unveil a new effort to engage more readers in a vibrant, interactive way that will take advantage of technologies that simply didn’t exist back when I got into the outdoor-writing biz.

A key point of emphasis: We’re in this together, you and me.

To that end, I’ll make a consistent effort to give readers the opportunity to share their thoughts on all kinds of outdoor issues and activities, hopefully activating the BDN Outdoors hive mind to better understand all kinds of interesting topics.

I’ll ask. You’ll answer.

And often, you’ll ask, and I’ll answer. Or, if I don’t have the answers, I’ll find someone who does.

I’ll feature plenty of experts telling you how to catch bigger fish, or how to increase your chance of filling your deer tag this year.

I’ll talk to wildlife biologists (and their critics) to keep you up to date on Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife doings. Want to learn about the turkey-tagging program? Or research initiatives that will target moose, bears, deer or birds? You’ll continue to find those offerings here.

And sometimes, the expert will be you. If you’ve got some knowledge you want to pass along, or a story you want to tell in your own words, all you have to do is reach out at the email address below. The more voices we can draw to this space — notice I said “voices,” not “eyeballs” — the more enriching our community of outdoors enthusiasts will become.

The goal is a more vibrant, interactive BDN Outdoors experience. I’ll present a quick, offbeat video series that will serve as a tongue-in-cheek primer on crucial outdoor skills. Need to call a moose? Want to release a bass? Always wanted to learn how to tie a simple fly? No problem. Got you covered.

But rest assured, I’ll continue to serve up the steady menu of stories you’ve come to expect. Many will feature interesting people doing interesting things. Others will take you places you’ve always wanted to go, for outdoors experiences you’ve always wanted to explore.

And of course, if you’ve got a picture of a big ol’ moose or a monster buck, I’m still the guy waiting to share your tale. Why? Because our readers have come to expect it.

And we wouldn’t have it any other way.

So welcome aboard. Please feel free to offer suggestions, or contribute, or tell your friends.

Adventure is waiting. And as always, getting there is half the fun.

Got a story? Want to talk? Contact John at jholyoke@bangordailynews.com, or 990-8214.