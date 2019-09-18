Thursday, September 19, 2019: Concert noise concerns, campaign for City Council is not a battle, a suggestion for ATV task force

Concert noise concerns

Regarding a recent story in the BDN about concert noise in the Portland area, it’s gratifying to know that at least one area in Maine is concerned about excessive concert noise! At this point in the progression, though, a ”letter to developers” seems to be a pretty passive approach to the continuing problem. I have heard that there’s a petition drive in Portland aiming to eliminate the concerts (and the noise pollution) entirely.

I suspect, however, that the “significant drop in noise complaints” is due to the perceived futility in complaining.

Also unknown to me is whether that southern venue has an equivalent to the massive, extensive fence at Fort Alex Gray totally blocking any view of the riverfront, on which tens of thousands of dollars were spent on improvement.

Michael P. Gleason

Bangor

Campaign for City Council is not a battle

I so appreciate Bangor Daily News’s interest in the campaign for Belfast City Council Ward 3 seat. Let me assure you and your readers, however, that I am not “battling” for the position as your Sept. 13 headline declared. The description of candidates as combatants is rooted in our current fractured society and does us no good as we face the challenges of these times: the climate crisis and growing healthy local economies.

Community building, where every person counts and every voice is welcome, is the foundation of my campaign. And as we begin the door-knocking journey in Belfast, I am finding neighbors welcoming these principles with smiles and sighs of relief.

Rather than “battling,” I believe political campaigns should be about offering ideas and visions. Voters will decide which of these reflect their values and hopes on November 5.

Ridgely Fuller

Belfast

A suggestion for ATV task force

I am pleased to learn that Governor Mills has appointed a task force to study ATV changes and trail use. I find it especially interesting that it is also at a time when decisions are being made about where electric bicycles may be used. Intentionally or unintentionally, there also seems to be a push to attribute improper or illegal use as the reason for the need.

Let me point out, as one whose property abuts a railroad bed converted to a snowmobile and ATV trail, there are only a very few riders who exhibit bad behavior, most are courteous and well behaved. That being said though, I believe there is a real problem that needs to be addressed — and it is being created by law-abiding and considerate ATV users using Maine’s trails as Maine’s legislators have deemed appropriate.

Aggressive treaded tires on ATVs and trail bikes are causing considerable erosion damage. Tire treads pulverize the surface and usage tracks create water channels. This is particularly troublesome where trails lie within areas protected by lakeshore zoning laws. From what I’ve seen, Maine’s trail surfaces and protected waters are taking a beating.

I am hopeful the task force will recognize and address the significant difference between the interface of rubber tires with the soil and a snowmobile’s interface with the soil. Ice and snow provide erosion protection to the soil. If it is the legislature’s desire to make Maine’s trails ATV, trail bike and battery powered bicycle trails, then the trails need to be maintained like other roads designed for powered vehicle traffic.

Ronald Snyder

Dexter