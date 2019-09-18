2 killed in I-95 crash in Howland have been identified

The two people who died in a Monday afternoon crash on Interstate 95 in Howland have been identified.

Michael Dentico, 63, of Arundel was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck north on I-95 when state troopers say he likely fell asleep at the wheel, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The truck drifted into the median before veering back across both northbound lanes and going into the ditch on the right side of the road, McCausland said.

Dentico and his passenger, 66-year-old Jacqueline Gordon of Ellsworth, were thrown from the truck, McCausland said, adding neither was wearing a seatbelt. Dentico died at the scene, and Gordon died on the way to the hospital, he said.

A second passenger, 43-year-old Tammy Dentico of Arundel, only had minor injuries, McCausland said. She also wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, he said.