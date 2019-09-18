Oxford County man accused of having sexual contact with child

A Woodstock man was arrested after allegations of sexual contact with a child dating back to 2011.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that Michael Smith, 40, was charged with unlawful sexual contact.

The alleged contact, which involved a child younger than 12, happened on “numerous occasions” in Woodstock around March 28, 2011, the Sun Journal reports, citing a police affidavit.

Smith was arrested at his home in Woodstock on Sept. 9, and he was released on $2,500 bail the same day, according to the newspaper.

He has been prohibited from having contact with children younger than 18, the newspaper reports.

Woodstock in northwest of Lewiston.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.