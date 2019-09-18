Say hello to a more personal Homestead section

When we launched the Bangor Daily News Homestead section in 2015, we wanted to tell stories of the Maine lifestyle through the homes that have been made here. For four-plus years Homestead has focused on both the mystique of owning a little slice of Maine, and the nuts and bolts of how to make it work. That’s not changing.

Today, though, I am excited to share that we’re shifting how we write about leading more meaningful lives by being connected to nature and to the land and living more independently and deliberately. And we’re doing that by getting more personal. The writers who work on Homestead are living this life, and we want to share our highs and lows with you.

You already know Julia Bayly. She’s a longtime writer for the Bangor Daily News, who has been on the Homestead team for several years. But now she’s expanding her Rusty Metal Farm column, and will be writing weekly about life on a busy nonworking farm — and on the international border — in Northern Maine.

And perhaps you’ve met Sam Schipani, who joined the Homestead team last year. She’s an aspiring homesteader who will try anything once. Last week she shared her experience making mozzarella cheese for the first time. This week, she’s making beeswax wrap. And going forward, you’ll find her trying something new every week in her new column Sam Tries Things.

As for me, I have a new column that just launched called Farm to Kitchen Table where I will be writing about the art of growing food, the challenge of sustainable eating and the joy of cooking with food grown locally. Last week, I explained why the tomatoes your grandmother’s canning recipes for tomatoes won’t hold up today. I hope it inspires you to get into the garden and into the kitchen.

Homestead aims to connect people back to their land. Our new personal approach will join the tutorials, explainers and stories that shine a light on those actively living a sustainable life that you’ve come to expect from us. And we will be answering your questions too. Just look for the box on our BDN Homestead page where you can submit your questions.