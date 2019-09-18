Meet Act Out, a new section celebrating outdoor adventure and nature

I’m thrilled to announce that the Bangor Daily News has launched a brand new section, Act Out, with the mission to inspire and empower people to be active outdoors. As the editor of this new section, my goal is to connect you with information you need to get outside, explore and have fun.

You can connect with me and keep up with the latest stories and videos here.

A play on words, Act Out is short for “Active Outdoors.” To me, the name also hints at the energetic spirit of adventure, how spending time in the woods or on the water can sometimes make you feel carefree, elated — goofy, even.

Hiking, mountain biking, canoeing, wildlife watching — these are just some of the many activities we’ll explore. In addition, we’ll revel in the wonders of nature. Birds, bugs, mushrooms and moose — there’s a lot to cover.

To give you an idea of what to expect from Act Out, here are some of the first stories:

— Monarch butterflies are making a comeback, and thousands have taken over this Maine farm

— Remote campsites near Roach River offer peaceful getaway in the Moosehead Region

— How to defend yourself from deer flies and horse flies

— With 6 miles of new trails, the Katahdin region is becoming a mountain biking mecca

In a way, Act Out is an expansion of what I’ve been doing for the past eight years with my “1-minute adventures” column and BDN blog, “Act Out with Aislinn.” But in addition to my own writing, photos and videos, this new section of the BDN will showcase the stories and knowledge of other outdoorsy people living throughout the Northeast. Guides, birders, rock climbers, naturalists — these are the people you’ll learn about and hear from through Act Out.

I hope you can see why I’m excited.

In addition to sharing knowledge about outdoor destinations and activities, I want Act Out content to be entertaining and genuine. When people are struggling to get outside — for whatever reason — I want Act Out to be a place they can go to live vicariously, laugh and connect with other people who love the outdoors.

As I embark on this new project, one of my main goals is to interact with readers. I want the Act Out page to be a place where people can ask questions and find answers. So — in the top right corner of the page, there will be a box where you can easily enter questions and comments.

In addition, Act Out will feature fun outdoorsy quizzes and contests. If readers show interest, I’ll schedule live Q&A sessions (something that’s entirely new to me but I think would be a good time). And there will be plenty of opportunity for conversations on the Act Out social media pages:

— Facebook: facebook.com/1minhikegirl

— Twitter: @1minhikegirl

— Instagram: @actoutdoors

As Act Out grows, I’ll be looking for people to contribute their stories. Wildlife photographers, registered Maine guides, biologists, naturalists, trail builders and people who are simply outdoor enthusiasts. So if you have a story idea, or you’d like to contribute a story, photo or video to Act Out, don’t be shy. Reach out me at asarnacki@bangordailynews.com.

One last thing. I was recently giving a presentation about hiking at the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft, and someone in the audience asked me, “How did you turn your passion into a job?” My answer: It took hard work and plenty of luck. But perhaps more important, it took the support of BDN readers. So thank you.

You’re the reason we’re launching Act Out.