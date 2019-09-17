Portland man accused of assaulting neighbor has been charged with murder

A Portland man accused of assaulting his neighbor who later died has been charged with murder.

Everett Meserve, 62, was arrested Tuesday at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, where he has been held since Aug. 3 in connection with the assault of 63-year-old Rodney Cleveland, Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said.

Portland police found Cleveland in his Danforth Street apartment on Aug. 3 after receiving a report about a man being assaulted there, Martin said at the time.

Cleveland was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was listed in critical condition. Martin said that Cleveland died there on Sunday.

An autopsy completed on Monday determined Cleveland died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled a homicide.

Meserve was arrested soon after the Aug. 3 assault and charged with elevated aggravated assault. He now has been charged with murder.