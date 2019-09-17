Maine man denies filming sex act with dog

ROCKLAND, Maine ― Nicholase Hill, 28, of Hope pleaded not guilty to the charge of animal abuse at his arraignment on Monday in Knox County Court.

Police say Hill had sex with a dog multiple times, and on at least one occassion recorded the act and sent the video to a woman via Facebook messanger.

On Aug. 20, police received a complaint from an individual alleging that Hill had been having sex with his dog, according to an affidavit filed by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were able to obtain the video that Hill allegedly sent to a woman in February of himself having sex with a dog. Police interviewed the woman, who said that Hill “wanted her to get involved” in a threesome with himself and the dog, according to the affidavit. The woman refused.

Hill allegedly told the woman that he had sex with the same dog multiple times, according to the affidavit.

Hill’s next scheduled court date is a dispositional conference Oct. 31.