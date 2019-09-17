Couple hospitalized after Wiscasset motorcycle crash

A husband and wife were taken to Mid Coast Hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening after a collision with a car on Route 1 in Wiscasset on Sunday afternoon.

Jeffrey L. Spicer, 60, of Harpswell was driving a 2003 Victory Cross Country motorcycle south on Route 1. His wife, 58-year-old Holly Spicer, was a passenger, according to Wiscasset Police Officer Levon Travis. Austin Delano, 20, of Wiscasset was driving a silver 2004 Subaru Impreza and attempting to make a left turn out of 695 Bath Road, where there is a McDonald’s, a Shell gas station and other businesses.

Delano turned into the path of the motorcycle, which struck the rear of his Subaru and spun out, according to Travis.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services at 4:23 p.m.

The Spicers were taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick by the Wiscasset Ambulance Service. Jeffrey Spicer was complaining of pain in his wrist and ribs, Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine said.

Blagden’s Garage removed the motorcycle. The scene was clear by 5 p.m.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.