Fourth suspect wanted in connection with Northern Road shooting in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Police have identified a fourth suspect wanted in connection with the Northern Road shooting Sept. 9 that left one victim in critical condition.

Kayla Hanson, 19, of Presque Isle is wanted on charges of hindering apprehension of prosecution, falsifying physical evidence and three counts of violating conditions of release, according to Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly.

Police said a man called 911 around 6 a.m. Sept. 9 to report that he had been shot at a residence on Northern Road in a neighborhood near Skyway Industrial Park.

Some schools and businesses in the area were advised to shut down while police investigated the shooting. The victim from the shooting underwent surgery at A.R. Gould hospital and was later taken by helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he remains in intensive care, Kelly said after the incident.

His identity has not yet been released.

Three other suspects have been taken into police custody since the shooting occurred.

Jason Alexander, who was arrested by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday evening, is facing felony charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and elevated aggravated assault, the District Attorney’s office confirmed Tuesday.

He is being held at Aroostook County Jail on a $250,000 single surety or $50,000 cash bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Presque Isle District Court on Dec. 18.

Police also arrested two other individuals the same evening Alexander was taken into custody. Jordan Field, 36, of Blaine and Ned Ketchum, 50, of Mars Hill have both been charged with hindering apprehension.

A day after the shooting, police located and arrested a second suspect, Jomo White, at a residence near State Street in Presque Isle. White is being held at the jail on a $250,000 cash bail and is facing felony charges of attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm.

Brittany Britton, who police did not initially identify as a suspect but said was arrested just 12 hours after the shooting, also is being charged with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm, according to Detective Kris Beck with the Presque Isle Police.

The investigation continues and more charges against others involved in the case may be possible, Kelly said.

