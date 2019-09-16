Former Jackman physician assistant arrested for second time after alleged sexual abuse of boys in 1990s

A 65-year-old man recently living in Brewer has been arrested for a second time after he allegedly sexually assaulted two preteen boys while working as a physician assistant in Jackman during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Gerald Keenan was first arrested in New Orleans in February and taken to Somerset County to face a charge of gross sexual assault for alleged activity between 1998 to 2001 with a preteen boy who was one of his patients, according to NOLA.com and the Morning Sentinel.

Keenan was arrested after the now-grown man reached out to him in 2017 and was allegedly able to provide police with documentation of an apology and acknowledgement from the former physician assistant, NOLA.com reported.

Now, Keenan has been indicted on three counts of gross sexual assault, 14 counts of unlawful sexual contact and four counts of sexual abuse of a minor after a second victim who was a preteen boy in the 1990s came forward with an allegation of inappropriate sexual conduct in Jackman, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine State Police.

Keenan had been out on bail from the earlier charge and was re-arrested Friday in Brewer after a Somerset County grand jury handed down an indictment. He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and likely has been transferred to the Somerset County Jail, McCausland said.

Before Keenan’s arrest in New Orleans last winter, he was the director of the University of Holy Cross’ physician assistant program, according to NOLA.com.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.