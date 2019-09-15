York
September 15, 2019
York Latest News | Fall Hikes | Bangor Metro | Hepatitis A | Today's Paper
York

Dead body found in river near Maine-NH border

Dreamstime | TNS
Dreamstime | TNS
The Associated Press

Authorities in New Hampshire say they are working to identify a man whose body they found floating in the Piscataqua River.

Portsmouth police said they received calls about the discovery of the body on Friday evening. They said the Portsmouth Fire Department located the man’s body just before 7:30 p.m. on the New Hampshire side of the river.

Police said the man was found dead, and the New Hampshire Office of the Medical Examiner has been contacted. They said they had not yet identified the man as of Saturday morning. They also have yet to identify the cause of the man’s death.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like