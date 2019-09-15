Portland
September 15, 2019
University of Southern Maine honors civil rights leader with fellowship

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
The University of Southern Maine is seen in this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo.
The Associated Press

The University of Southern Maine is honoring the state’s first African-American legislator through a new three-year fellowship.

The Portland Press Herald reports the University of Southern Maine is creating a new teaching fellowship dedicated to examining race in honor of 87-year-old Gerald Talbot.

Talbot attended the March on Washington in 1963, when Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

He also served as president of Portland’s NAACP chapter in 1964, when it was re-established after a five-year hiatus.

Talbot was also instrumental in passing Maine’s first law protecting fair housing and human rights.

Talbot was first elected to Maine’s House of Representatives, representing Portland, in 1972.

 


