4 Brazilians accused of living in US illegally arrested in Maine

Four Brazilians accused of living in the U.S. illegally were arrested last week in the Farmington area.

U.S. Border Patrol agents were called to Farmington on Wednesday after “suspicious activity” was reported at Walmart, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents found two Brazilian men who Customs and Border Protection said were in the U.S. illegally. Both men were arrested and taken to a local hotel to pick up their belongings when agents found two other Brazilians also accused of being in the country illegally.

All four men legally entered the U.S. on B1 and B2 tourist visas between 2007 and 2018, and they reportedly admitted to unlawfully working in the U.S., according to Customs and Border Protection.

The four men were entered into administrative removal proceedings and transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations, according to Customs and Border Protection.