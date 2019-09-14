Bangor Daily News
September 15, 2019
Plymouth State runs past Maine Maritime Academy football team

Pete Warner | BDN
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff
Senior running backs David Hamilton and Nick Lancia each ran for two touchdowns on Saturday afternoon as Plymouth State rushed for 288 yards en route to a 48-6 football victory over Maine Maritime Academy in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

The Mariners fell to 0-2 and have lost 14 in a row dating back to a 34-16 victory over Coast Guard on Oct. 14, 2017.

Hamilton ran for 96 yards on 15 carries and Lancia racked up 69 on 14 carries for 2-0 Plymouth State. Sophomore quarterback Brett Lavanchy completed 8 of 13 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Hamilton ran nine yards for a touchdown to open the scoring with 9:45 left in the first quarter and Lancia expanded the lead to 14-0 with a 5-yard run 9:07 later.

Lavanchy threw a 10-yard TD pass to Zach Swanson late in the second quarter and Hamilton’s four-yard run 3:27 later made it 28-0 at the half.

Plymouth State built the lead to 46-0 in the second half on Lancia’s 8-yard run, freshman quarterback Christian Paill’s 26-yard toss to Max Osgood and Vito Aleo’s 15-yard run.

The Mariners averted the shutout when freshman quarterback Andrew Haining of Palmyra threw a 19-yard TD pass to Freeport’s Dominic Casale.

Haining, who led Nokomis High of Newport to the state Class C championship a year ago, completed 11 of 16 passes for 132 yards. Freeport’s Casale caught a game-high six passes for 53 yards.

Matt Shea and Elijah Bussell had four tackles each to spark the Panthers.

MMA sophomore linebacker Terrell Thomas of Auburn posted a game-high 14 tackles and Joel Bennett was involved in eight.

Maine Maritime Academy hosts Massachusetts Maritime Academy on Saturday at noon in the 47th annual Admiral’s Cup game.


