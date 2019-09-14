UMass Dartmouth football team outlasts Husson in overtime

In a wild, seesaw game during which neither team led by more than seven points and both quarterbacks throw for five touchdowns, UMass Dartmouth spoiled the debut of Husson University head coach Nat Clark by beating the Eagles 48-41 in overtime on Saturday at Cressy Field in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Junior quarterback Stephan Gacioch, who set a school record with five TD passes in last week’s 54-7 win over Alfred State, tossed a 23-yarder to Abbi Bamgbose in overtime to supply the Corsairs with the victory.

Husson failed to score in the extra period.

Gacioch completed 26 of 42 passes for 512 yards. He was intercepted twice.

Husson senior quarterback David Morrison, a transfer from Westfield State, completed 22 of 40 passes for 339 yards. He was not intercepted.

Gacioch threw touchdown passes of 48 and 66 yards to D.J. Machado, a 10-yarder to Leroy Brown and a 59-yarder to Pedro DelToro before capping his afternoon with the game-winner.

Four of Morrison’s TD tosses went to junior tight end Aidan Hogan. They hooked up on a 54-yarder, a 22-yarder and a pair of 7-yarders. The second 7-yard TD score capped a nine-play, 53-yard drive that forced overtime with 39 seconds left in regulation.

Tyler Halls caught a 36-yarder from Morrison.

Olawale Junaid’s 9-yard run gave UMass Dartmouth a 41-34 lead with 3:38 left. Jacob Francis had a one-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Husson’s Shawn Noel Jr. dashed two yards for a TD to open the scoring.

Brown paced the Corsairs with eight catches for 121 yards, Machado made six for 158 yards and Bamgbose added four for 114. Javien Delgado’s 14 tackles and Jacob Burkhead’s 10 led the defense.

Halls made a game-high 13 receptions for 185 yards and Hogan finished with six for 105. Noel Jr. was the game’s leading rusher with 99 yards on 38 carries.

Nick Alvarez and Matthew Montford made eight tackles each to pace the Eagles and Derek Barden had two sacks.

Husson plays its home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday against Worcester Polytechnic Institute.