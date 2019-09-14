A Scarborough woman on her bicycle died in a Route 1 accident Friday afternoon

A woman riding her bicycle in Scarborough died after being struck by a vehicle on Route 1 Friday afternoon.

Scarborough Police asked for the public’s help identifying the victim, Kathleen Kirsch, 63, who died at Maine Medical Center.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in front of On the Vine Marketplace. Route 1 southbound was closed for hours between Payne Road and Broadturn Road, causing traffic backups for miles.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident but are not releasing further details.