New England
September 14, 2019
New England

Security has been increased for the annual Eastern States Exposition

Bob DeLong | BDN
Kathy Altobelli of Presque Isle serves up a baked potato to a customer in the Maine building on the Avenue of States at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts in 2001.
The Associated Press

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — It’s the opening weekend of the annual Eastern States Exposition and officials have new security measures in place at New England’s largest agricultural fair.

Visitors will have to pass through metal detectors, 25 of which have been placed at the entrances to the Big E.

(Maine vendors eat up exposure at New England-wide Big E exposition)

Security towers also have been erected around the fair to give law enforcement a better view of the grounds.

The moves are in response to mass shootings across the country, including the July shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, where a gunman killed 3 people and injured 17 and the Sept. 3 shooting that left three people injured outside the Minnesota State Fair.

More than 100,000 people are expected Saturday at the Big E, which runs through Sept. 29.

 


Comments

