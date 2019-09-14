Judge dismisses 2 of 9 charges in bank lawsuit over trustee’s $3.5M theft

A judge in the state’s business court is allowing a lawsuit to move forward against a Bar Harbor bank after dismissing some claims filed against the bank by embezzlement victims.

This summer the heirs of former Belfast resident Phyllis Poor sued Bar Harbor Trust Services, a division of Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, over allegations that the bank did not adequately safeguard Poor’s funds from Robert Kenneth Lindell Jr., a former state legislator who served as trustee of Poor’s estate. Lindell was convicted last fall of embezzling more than $3.5 million from Poor’s accounts and from another woman in France whose finances he also oversaw.

The bank filed a motion to dismiss the claims, and on Wednesday a judge issued a split order on the motion. Judge Michael Duddy dismissed two counts in the 11-count complaint — one claim of fraudulent conveyance and another alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress. The nine other counts, which range from breach of fiduciary duty to civil conspiracy, will be allowed to move forward.

Attorneys representing the heirs of Poor, who died in 2012 at the age of 92, have argued that Bar Harbor Trust Services did not properly oversee Lindell’s activities. The attorneys also allege that once Bar Harbor Trust Services learned that Lindell was suspected of stealing from Poor’s estate, employees tried to cover up what had happened.

An attorney representing the bank has said that it did nothing wrong and the claims filed against it are “meritless.”

Attempts Saturday to contact attorney Sarah Gilbert, who represents Poor’s heirs, and attorney Eric Wycoff, who represents the bank in the lawsuit, were unsuccessful.

After being convicted last fall of theft and tax evasion, Lindell was sentenced in April to serve 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence for theft in Maine. In sentencing Lindell, Superior Court Justice William Anderson described his conduct as “outrageous.”

The former legislator wrote checks from the trust accounts to support his “lavish lifestyle,” including the purchase and renovation of a house in California wine country, and credit card bills for expensive travel and dining in the U.S. and Europe, Anderson said. He also paid for his child’s private high school and college tuition with stolen funds.

Anderson ordered Lindell to pay $750,000 in restitution to the Poor trusts and to the second victim. The judge based that amount on what he estimated Lindell could afford.

Lindell, a former Frankfort resident, served in the Maine House of Representatives as a Republican from 2004 to 2006, when he was defeated in his re-election bid.

BDN reporter Judy Harrison contributed to this report.