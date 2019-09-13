Global Partners promises to help clear South Portland’s air of petroleum tank odor

A company in Maine is promising to install $400,000 in odor-control equipment on petroleum storage tanks in response to neighborhood complaints and a proposed federal consent decree.

Massachusetts-based Global Partners said it will also contribute $15,000 to cover the cost of South Portland’s air quality monitoring program.

The where residents can report odor complaints to Global Partners and read state emissions data.

The EPA in March charged Global Partners with violating its emissions license that allows the 12-tank terminal to emit 21.9 tons of volatile organic compounds each year.