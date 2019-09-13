Two people charged with felonies in Presque Isle shooting while manhunt continues for Jason Alexander

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Police have confirmed that two people who were arrested in connection with the shooting on Northern Road this week are facing felony charges.

Authorities responded to 23 Northern Road around 6 a.m. Monday after a man called 911, saying he’d been shot. Schools and businesses in the area were locked down while police investigated the incident that occurred in a residential neighborhood adjacent to the Skyway Industrial Park.

Jomo White, 31, of Atlanta Georgia, was found near State Street and taken into custody on Tuesday morning. He is being held at the Aroostook County Jail on felony charges of attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm.

On Friday morning, Presque Isle Police confirmed that Brittany Britton was arrested Monday, but did not say what her role in the incident was or where she was found. Police could not immediately confirm Britton’s age or her last known residence.

Press releases from law enforcement the night of the shooting did not include any information about Britton, who police later said was arrested just 12 hours after the incident.

Britton, who is local to the area, was charged with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm — both of which are felony charges, Detective Kristopher Beck of the Presque Isle Police confirmed Friday morning.

Both White and Britton appeared before a judge on Wednesday morning, Beck said. A judge set Britton’s bail at $50,000 and White at $250,000 cash.

The shooting victim, whose identity is not being disclosed, is in stable condition, but remains in intensive care at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Chief Kelly said Wednesday morning.

The victim reportedly underwent surgery at AR Gould Hospital, but was transported with critical injuries to Bangor by helicopter.

The following day, the Aroostook Band of Micmacs held a special council meeting to discuss the shooting. In a prepared statement on the incident, the government claimed that although the shooting occurred on Native lands, it didn’t directly involve any tribal members.

“While this event happened on tribal land it affects all of us as residents of the County. We want everyone to know that this is far from normal activity on our land and in this County,” said Julia Miller, a tribal administrator.

The search continues for Jason Alexander, who police describe as a white male, 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. A warrant has been issued for Alexander’s arrest and police continue to search “wherever he might be,” Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly said Wednesday.

Anyone who provides information that leads to the location and arrest of Alexander will be eligible for a $500 reward through the Aroostook Crime Stoppers, police said on Tuesday.

If anyone sees Alexander, they should call the Maine State Police at 207-532-5400, Presque Isle police at 207-764-4476, or Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 800-638-8477.

Anyone found to have aided Alexander in evading arrest will be subject to prosecution, police said.

This story will be updated.