Firefighter injured, cat killed in Presque Isle fire

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire burned the second floor of a Third Street apartment building on Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., firefighters received a call of smoke billowing out of the second story of 13 Third St. A total of 35 firefighters responded to the call, with help from the Mapleton and Easton departments.

One firefighter was transported to AR Gould hospital with minor injuries after a piece of building debris fell on his shoulder. He was treated and released that same night, Chief Darrell White of Presque Isle Fire Department said on Friday morning.

All residents of the building were able to evacuate safely. Firefighters also found a cat in the house that was not able to escape the fire, White said.

White said the initial investigation indicates the cause most likely was a grease fire from one of the stovetops in a second-floor apartment.The fire burned through three other apartments, he said, and caused smoke and heat damage to other units in the building.

Six residents of the building were displaced due to the fire damage and will be able to return to their homes once the building is deemed safe.