Local sports: high school scores; golf results; harness racing results

Results

Thursday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

FIELD HOCKEY

Belfast 12, Lincoln Acad. 0

BOYS SOCCER

Mattanawcook Acad. 2, Schenck/Stearns 1

Narraguagus 10, Deer Isle-Stonington 1

Penobscot Valley 4, Piscataquis Community 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Greenville 7, Penquis 0

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Maine 2, Marist 1

Golf

HIGH SCHOOL

At Rockland GC, par 35

Oceanside (6-2) 197 def. Maine Central Institute (3-5) 238, 8-1

Austin Chillis (O) 48 def. Owen Williams 55, 5+3; Carter Fogarty (O) 46 def. Leah Dechain 66, 5+3; Darik Johnson (O) 45 def. Loren Lancaster 56, 5+3; Mason Curtis (O) 59 def. Jackson Leonard 72, 4+2; Marta Weinstein (MCI) 61 def. Nate Fogarty 62, 2+1; Rhys Jones (O) 58 def. Trevor Basford 68, 4+3

Medalist: Darik Johnson (O) 45

LOCAL

At Penobscot Valley CC, Orono

Twilight League — Season Champions: Dave Gonyar, Scott Cray, John Vickery Jr., Jeff Plourde Mark Brittelli, Bucky Owen: Front Nine Winners: Dane Vanderblue, Troy Crocker, Rick Thompson, Sandy Ervin Rob Garster, Owen Mauray 62; Back Nine Winners: Brandon Allen, Jon Henderson, Mike Phillips, Al Sale Ryan Lynch, Bill Farthing 63: Pins: No. 4 Tim Estabrook 16-10, No. 6 Owen Mauray 13-5, No. 14 Bill Farthing 7-8, No. 16 Jon Henderson 10-7

At Pine Hill GC, Brewer

Dawson Insurance Mens League — Scramble: 1. Patrick McEwen, Larry Ellis, Shawn Sutherland, Stephan Williams 29; 2. Jon Hutchins, Anthony Moores, Mike Kane, Jason Brooks 30; 3. (tie) Dave Dumont, Jim Nadeau, Steve Allen, Justin Hatch 32; Rick Wilson, Tim Brochu, Alan Higgins, Aaron Largay 32; Craig Carson, Ken Hanscom, Dana Wardwell, Dave Lewis 32; Ryan Hanscom, Larry Brooks, Joe Quinn, Larry Freeman 32; pins: No. 7 Alan Higgins 27-1

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble — (tie) Richard Baker, Bill Ferris, Bob Tweedie, Richard Skorski (-3); Barry Harris, Lou Martin, Ted Pierson, Warren Young (-3); Alan Gray, Ralph Alley, John Somes, Paul Gallant (-3); John Shoppe, Mike Dore, Doug Stark, Ben Sawyer (-3); Randy Irish, Robin Young, Jim Awalt, Kerry Woodbury (-3); Bill Brooks, Wayne Smith, Scott MacArthur, Royce Morrison (-2); Russ Black, Bill Nickels, Ray Huntley, Bob Leighton (-2); Lloyd Deans, Mac Cassell, Dana Corey, Dennis Kiah (-1); Dale Anthony, Jim Golike, Rocky Alley, Don McCubbin (-2); Pins: No. 2 Bob Tweedie 3-7, No. 6 Kerry Woodbury 0-6

At Hermon Meadow GC

Thursday Morning Stableford League — 1. Joel McCluskey, Phil Boody +8, 2. Greg Black, George Cyr +5, 3. Mel Rooney, Kent Johnson +4, 4. (tie) John Gallant, John Arsenault +2, Terry McDonald, J.R. Tozier +2, John Olesniewicz, Gary Stewart +2, 7. Aaron Newcomb, Al Porter +1, 8. Al Sale, Bob Downing E; Pins: No. 3 J.R. Tozier 4-1, No. 8 John Gallant 17-11, No. 9 Kent Johnson 2-3, No. 12 Al Sale-3-9, No. 16 Don St.Amand 11-6; Skins: No. 9 Kent Johnson, No. 12 Al Sale, No. 14 John Gallant, No. 17 Kent Johnson

At Bangor Municipal GC

Caring Connections Ladies Golf Tournament — Gross: 1. Nancy Hart, Diane Herring, Jodi Lyford, B.J. Porter 70; 2. Sue Coffin, Sue Collins, Sue Roberts, Sherrie Thomas 75; 3. Kathy Constantine, Anne Pooler, Terry Burke, Joni Averill 79; Net: 1. Jean Bridges, Liz Coffin, Marilyn Hughes, Marilyn Rice 60; 2. Brenda Crosby, Vi Kemp, Jean Young, Marlene Viger 64; 3. Winnie Coleman, Shelly Drillen, Dawn Gelo, Beth Wolverton 65; Longest Drive, Oven Mitts: No. 1 Sue Roberts; Marshmallow: No. 1 Liz Coffin; Pin: No. 3 Terry Burke 15-6, No. 6 Robin Ashe 25-1; No. 4 Winnie Coleman 21-8, No. 6 Irene Woodford 13-4

At Rockland GC

Ladies Association — A Flight, 1st Gross: Sybil Davis 87, 2nd Gross: Sally Stockman 88; 1st Net: Sue Wootton 74, 2nd Net: (tie) Madolin Fogarty, Kathy Sprowl 75; Putts: Sally Stockman 27; B Flight, 1st Gross: Kate Hewlett 100; 2nd Gross: Jan Staples 103; 1st Net: Heidi Lyman 69; 2nd Net: Martha Bouchard 76; Putts: Martha Bouchard, Karen Hardy 28; Pins: No. 10 Sybil Davis 43-6, No. 18 Wendy Pires 6-2 3/4

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Wednesday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $3,000

Catchajolt, Wi Campbell, 3.80 2.80 2.40

Always Dee One, Ro Cushing, 5.40 3.80

Camtizzy, Da Deslandes, 3.20

T–1:57.2. Ex. 3-1, $14.80; Tr. 3-1-4, $65.00

SECOND, Pace, $3,500

Raven Seelster, Br Ranger, 4.80 3.60 3.60

Pokerface, Mc Sowers, 8.00 3.20

Spiffy Miss, Ga Mosher, 7.00

T–1:56.2. Ex. 1-5, $31.60; Tr. 1-5-4, $329.60; 1st half DD 3-1, $14.20

THIRD, Pace, $2,500

Diabolical Spin, Wi Campbell, 3.80 2.60 2.40

Tip Em Off, Da Deslandes, 8.20 4.60

Pen Drop, Ga Mosher, 6.40

T–1:58.4. Ex. 8-3, $17.60; Tr. 8-3-7, $864.20

FOURTH, Pace, $2,700

Dragmetoglory, Br Ranger, 10.80 4.40 2.80

Humor Me, Wi Campbell, 2.80 2.20

Drunk And Dramatic, Da Ingraham, 6.20

T–1:57.4. Ex. 8-5, $23.60; Tr. 8-5-6, $120.60

FIFTH, Pace, $3,500

I Saw Red, Mc Sowers, 12.80 10.60 3.20

Robocall Hanover, Br Ranger, 4.60 6.00

Tease Hanover, Ma Athearn, 4.20

T–1:56.1. Ex. 1-4, $37.40; Tr. 1-4-2, $90.40

SIXTH, Pace, $4,500

Steuben Magic Ride, Mc Sowers, 53.80 17.60 6.80

Bo Master, Br Ranger, 2.60 2.10

Jay Bees Grin N, Da Ingraham, 2.40

T–1:55.4. Ex. 4-2, $89.40; Tr. 4-2-3, $289.00

SEVENTH, Pace, $4,500

Esteemed Members, Wi Campbell, 21.00 3.60 3.20

The Filly Princess, Mc Sowers, 4.60 3.40

Millwood Faith N, Da Deslandes, 19.80

T–1:56.2. Ex. 2-1, $40.40; Tr. 2-1-7, $1,166.00; Pick 3 races 1-4-2, $188.20

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,500

Carrie Ann, Ru Lanpher III, 30.00 9.20 3.00

Poocham Princess, Da Ingraham, 8.20 3.00

Smart N Articulate, Mc Sowers, 2.60

T–1:56.4. Ex. 3-5, $87.40; Tr. 3-5-2, $226.00

NINTH, Trot, $3,500

J-S For Justice, An Harrington, 9.20 4.00 5.80

Big Bang Hanover, Ro Cushing, 6.80 8.00

Beer League, Wi Campbell,

T–1:58.4. Ex. 3-8, $42.20; Tr. 3-8-4, $208.40

TENTH, Pace, $4,500

Grand Galop Semalu, Wi Campbell, 2.40 2.80 2.10

Fancy Footwork, Br Ranger, 5.20 3.60

American Passport, He Campbell, 2.10

T–1:53.3. Ex. 4-5, $34.00; Tr. 4-5-1, $41.20; late DD 3-4, $10.60

Total Handle: $41,899