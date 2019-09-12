Get ready for game day with these vintage photos of Maine high school sports

The temperatures are falling, the tourists are leaving and school is back in session, which can only mean one thing: high school sports have returned.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite photographs from the archives of Maine athletics to help superfans get in the spirit.
What’s your favorite Maine high school sports memory? Share them with us in the comments below.
Bangor football, 1895
Megan Rathfon | BDN
A 1895 picture of the Bangor High School football team.
John Bapst football, 1954
Marcoux | BDN
Johnny Mitchell, former Waterville and Rhode Island State star, served his first year as football coach at John Bapst High School in Bangor. In this 1954 photo he is talking things over with Crusader grid captain Ronnie Geagan (center) and John McCarthy. The Crusaders opened their 1954 grid season at Garland Street Field in a night contest with St. Dominic's of Lewiston.
Bangor football, 1957
Danny Maher | BDN
The Bangor Rams, coached by Norman "Cy" Perkins, are shown dashing onto the gridiron prior to a 1957 morning workout.
Brewer football, 1970
Jack Loftus | BDN
The nationally ranked 1970 Brewer Witches were considered one of the top teams in Maine high school football history. Ten veterans led the Witches to their second state title in three years: (front row from left) John Robichaud, Bobby VanPeursem, Bruce Whitten, Ralph Payne, Dana Goodard; (back, from left) Fred Olsen, Robin Holyoke, Donny McGlauflin, Dick Coffin and Steve Campbell.
Bangor football, 1975
Jack Loftus | BDN
Bangor Coach Gerry Hodge directs the Bangor High School football team from the sidelines on Nov. 8, 1975, at a Bangor-Brewer game.
Bangor football, 1981
Jack Loftus | BDN
Veteran referee Henry "Hank" Cameron checks with an official in the press box to determine how much time had expired on a timeout during a high school football game between Bangor and Lewiston on Sept. 25, 1981 at Garland Street Field in Bangor. It was the final season of officiating for Cameron. The field was named after him when he retired as the principal at Garland Street Junior High School in 1982. Cameron died in 2007 at age 85.
Bangor and Hampden Academy, 2000
Michael York | BDN
Miranda Szewc of Bangor and Oriana Farley of Hampden cross the tracks starting the final lap of the girl's varsity run in Ellsworth, Maine, in September 2000. Szewc held on to beat Farley and they finished 1st and 2nd, respectively.
Dexter field hockey, 2003
John Clarke Russ | BDN
Dexter Regional High School field hockey player Meaghan Fogarty gives head coach Margaret Veazie a hug after the team clinched the Class C state title in Gorham on November 1, 2003. Directly behind them, assistant coach Barbara Herring gets a hug from player Brittany Veazie.
Hampden Academy football, 2009
John Clarke Russ | BDN
Hampden Academy's Nolan Turner keeps his eye on the prize as he receives a long pas for a first down during the first quarter of a 2009 game against MDI High School in Hampden.
