Get ready for game day with these vintage photos of Maine high school sports

The temperatures are falling, the tourists are leaving and school is back in session, which can only mean one thing: high school sports have returned.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite photographs from the archives of Maine athletics to help superfans get in the spirit.

What’s your favorite Maine high school sports memory? Share them with us in the comments below.

Bangor football, 1895

Megan Rathfon | BDN Megan Rathfon | BDN

John Bapst football, 1954

Marcoux | BDN Marcoux | BDN

Bangor football, 1957

Danny Maher | BDN Danny Maher | BDN

Brewer football, 1970

Jack Loftus | BDN Jack Loftus | BDN

Bangor football, 1975

Jack Loftus | BDN Jack Loftus | BDN

Bangor football, 1981

Jack Loftus | BDN Jack Loftus | BDN

Bangor and Hampden Academy, 2000

Michael York | BDN Michael York | BDN

Dexter field hockey, 2003

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

Hampden Academy football, 2009