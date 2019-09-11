Husson adds junior-college guard to men’s basketball recruiting class

The Husson University men’s basketball team has added a player for the coming season with the recent commitment of J Braxton Thomas.

The 6-foot-2 guard last played at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Washington County.

“J is a very good shooting guard and plays with a lot of maturity,” Husson head coach Warren Caruso said. “J had a great year at [junior college] and will give us additional depth at the wing position.”

Thomas played at Bradley-Barbonnais Community High School in Bradley, Illinois, before going to junior college.

During the 2017-18 season at UMW-Washington County, he averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists, and was the team’s second-leading scorer while helping the Wildcats to 21-1 record overall (16-0 in conference play).

Thomas started 17 games and shot 43.5 percent from the field, 76.7 percent from the free-throw line and 40 percent from the 3-point arc. He led the Wildcats in 3-point shooting percentage, made 3-pointers and 3-point attempts (58-of-145).

Thomas joins Jared Balser (Mt. Ararat of Topsham), Scott Lewis (South Portland), Luke Martin (Ponte Vedra High School in Florida), Derek Collin (Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor) and KJ Seals (Trevecca Nazarene College of Nashville, Tennessee) in this year’s Husson men’s basketball recruiting class.