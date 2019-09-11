World
September 11, 2019
World Latest News | Remembering 9/11 | Bangor Metro | Jalique Keene | Today's Paper
World

Tentative list of the missing in Bahamas has 2,500 names

Fernando Llano | AP
Fernando Llano | AP
Members of the fire rescue team Task Force 8, from Gainesville, Florida, search for bodies one week after Hurricane Dorian hit The Mudd neighborhood in the Marsh Harbor area of Abaco Island in the Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Dorian, the most powerful hurricane in the northwestern Bahamas' recorded history, has killed at least 44 people in Bahamas as of Sunday, Sept. 8, according to the government.
The Associated Press

FREEPORT, Bahamas — An estimated 2,500 people are listed as missing in the Bahamas in Hurricane Dorian’s aftermath, the government said Wednesday. But it cautioned that the names have yet to be checked against the rosters of people evacuated from the devastated islands or staying in shelters.

Carl Smith, a spokesman for the country’s National Emergency Management Agency, said he expects the list to shrink as it is checked.

More than a week after Dorian smashed thousands of homes on the country’s Grand Bahama and Abaco islands, the death toll stood at 50 and was expected to rise, with search-and-rescue crews still making their way through the ruins.

While power has returned to much of Grand Bahama, Smith said the electrical infrastructure around Marsh Harbour, Abaco’s largest city, was destroyed.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like