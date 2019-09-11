9/11 memorial events throughout Maine

AUBURN — 9/11 Day of Remembrance blood drive, 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Auburn Fire Department, 550 Minot Avenue. To schedule your appointment today, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or use the Blood Donor App. Enter sponsor code: REMEMBER.

AUGUSTA — 9/11 Memorial Service, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Hartford Fire Station, 369 Water St. Including remarks by Governor Janet Mills.

AUGUSTA — 9/11 Day of Remembrance blood drive, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive. To schedule your appointment today, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or use the Blood Donor App. Enter sponsor code: REMEMBER.

BANGOR – Eastern Maine Community College will be hosting a 9/11 remembrance ceremony 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Katahdin Hall, 354 Hogan Road, to honor the lives lost during the attacks on September 11, 2001. Colonel Jordan, Joint Chief of Staff, Camp Chamberlain Maine National Guard, will provide the keynote remarks. Members of the EMCC community will add to the ceremony by reading quotes in memory of the day and answering the call to service as a collective society. Refreshments will be served.

BELFAST — The Belfast Lions Club will hold its annual walk across the Veterans Memorial Bridge at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Participants gather at the west side of the Route 1 bridge at 8:30 a.m. 8:46 a.m. is the time that the first airplane attacked the World Trade Center in New York City. Walkers will make three complete trips across and back in honor of all three planes, but if participants cannot complete all three trips, it’s not mandatory. The event is open to all members of the public. For more information, please contact Gary Philbrick at 207-342-2315 or gphilbrick@gmail.com.

FREEPORT — The “Freeport Flag Ladies” will have their last stand 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 134 Main St. They originally stood to honor the lives that were lost on 9/11, and intended it to only be for one year. They decided to stay standing to show support for those serving. Please invite your families, friends, coworkers and members of groups to come with you to stand with us.

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Fire Department will hold a 9/11 ceremony 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 118 Park St. For information and directions, call 207-594-0318.

PORTLAND — City of Portland, Portland Fire Department and the Portland Police Department hold a 9/11 remembrance ceremony 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the 9/11 Memorial at Fort Allen Park, Eastern Promenade. Fire Chief Keith Gautreau and Police Chief Frank Clark will participate in a wreath laying ceremony just before a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to mark the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

PORTLAND — Veterans Services at University of Southern Maine will hold a 9/11 flag raising ceremony 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Payson-Smith, Portland Campus, 96 Falmouth St. For more information, email usm.veterans@maine.edu.

PORTLAND — 9/11 Day of Remembrance blood drive, 12-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Portland Elks Club, 1945 Congress St. Hosted by the Portland Fire Department. To schedule your appointment today, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or use the Blood Donor App. Enter sponsor code: REMEMBER.

WATERVILLE — Candlelight Vigil, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Waterville Riverwalk. Will include guest speakers, area first responders.