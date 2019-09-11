Madawaska police end Main Street confrontation with no injuries

MADAWASKA, Maine — The closure of Main Street Madawaska on Tuesday was caused by a veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who wanted to force police to shoot him, authorities said.

Madawaska police responded to the call around 3:20 p.m. and shut down Main Street from the late afternoon until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“The responding officer made contact with the 30-year-old subject who informed the officer that he wanted to initiate a confrontation with law enforcement officers to have the officers shoot him,” Madawaska Police Chief Ross Dubois said.

After police set up a perimeter around the residence, officers made additional attempts to defuse the situation. To no avail, they decided to reduce the number of officers on scene to try to “de-escalate” the situation further.

At 11:30 p.m. officers made contact successfully and entered the man’s apartment. He was then taken into protective custody without incident.

“When we send our youth off to war, we need to do a better job at making sure our veterans receive the services they need when they return,” Dubois said. “We are considering this a medical issue and will not be pursuing any criminal charges at this time.”

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.