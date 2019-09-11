Aroostook
September 11, 2019
Madawaska police end Main Street confrontation with no injuries

Morgan Mitchell | BDN
Police officers and the fire department blocked off part of Main Street in Madawaska late Tuesday afternoon while they dealt with an unspecified incident. Police said there was no threat to the public.
By Morgan Mitchell, Staff Writer
Updated:

MADAWASKA, Maine — The closure of Main Street Madawaska on Tuesday was caused by a veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who wanted to force police to shoot him, authorities said.

Madawaska police responded to the call around 3:20 p.m. and shut down Main Street from the late afternoon until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“The responding officer made contact with the 30-year-old subject who informed the officer that he wanted to initiate a confrontation with law enforcement officers to have the officers shoot him,” Madawaska Police Chief Ross Dubois said.

After police set up a perimeter around the residence, officers made additional attempts to defuse the situation. To no avail, they decided to reduce the number of officers on scene to try to “de-escalate” the situation further.

At 11:30 p.m. officers made contact successfully and entered the man’s apartment. He was then taken into protective custody without incident.

“When we send our youth off to war, we need to do a better job at making sure our veterans receive the services they need when they return,” Dubois said. “We are considering this a medical issue and will not be pursuing any criminal charges at this time.”

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.


