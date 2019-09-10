Wednesday, September 11, 2019: Decision coming on CMP project, abortion is health care, concerns about Border Patrol Facebook page

CMP decision coming soon

On Sept. 11, the Land Use Planning Commission will conduct a deliberative session for a possible vote and decision regarding the Site Law Certification in the matter of Central Maine Power’s proposed New England Clean Energy Connect project. This is the final hurdle.

Please email your thoughts about the destruction of the Maine woods to the commissioners now. Send an email to Bill Hinkel at bill.hinkel@maine.gov and ask him to forward your email to the nine LUPC commissioners (James May, Millard Billings, Peter Pray, Betsy Fitzgerald, Robert Everett, William Gilmore, Gwen Hilton, Durward Humphrey and Everett Worcester).

Wendy Mae Chambers

Jackman

Welcome to Maine

I welcome all people from away to our beautiful state and I extend a particular welcome to Jason Owens, the Chief Border Patrol Officer, Houlton Sector, who arrived in February from his post in Laredo, Texas. Maine is within 100 miles from some border, so his jurisdiction includes the entire state.

In Aroostook County, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been a welcome supplement to local law enforcement stretched thin by numbers or geography. Their help has been indispensable in responding to emergencies and keeping us safe.

Please understand that we are not Texas. We have enjoyed an exceptional relationship with Canada. We remember that the Canadians were there for us on 9/11, the day the planes came down. Canadians are our coworkers and relatives and they share our values.

We do not approve of the Facebook group “I’m 10-15”, with its racist and xenophobic postings, of which Owens was a member.

Maine is an aging state, declining in population. Immigrants are our only hope for survival in terms of population and workforce. If you uphold Maine values, which are really American values, you will always be welcome here.

Dale Gordon

Caribou

Abortion is health care

I was very saddened to read Pat Truman’s letter to the editor published on Sept. 6. Abortion is “health care for women,” despite her choice to believe that it is not. Women who face an at-risk pregnancy consider abortion to be health care for women. Women who unexpectedly face an unwanted, unplanned pregnancy consider abortion to be health care for women (and families).

Many of us who identify as atheist, agnostic, or supportive of religions other than Truman’s do not accept her premise that abortion (and other “liberal” tragedies) cause our value system to be “decaying.” And of course, the very obvious and very best way to eliminate abortion is to promote, encourage, and provide safe and effective birth control to all women.

Edwana Meisner

Bangor