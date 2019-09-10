Teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Scarborough school

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police have arrested two teens in connection with vandalism at the town’s high school.

Police charged 18-year-old Griffin MacVane, of Windham, with aggravated criminal mischief and driving to endanger, and 18-year-old Robert Maynard, of Westbrook, with aggravated criminal mischief, driving to endanger, and violation of condition of release.

A 17-year-old from Windham was also issued a juvenile summons.

They’re accused of using a vehicle to rip up the turf on the Scarborough High School athletic fields.

“The town can’t afford repairs like this. We’re just not setup for major catastrophes to our sports complexes like that,” Scarborough Athletic Director Michael LeGage told CBS 13 in July.