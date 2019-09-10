How well do you really know Bangor horror legend Stephen King?

It’s no secret that Bangor’s favorite author is Stephen King. His West Broadway home is a tourist destination, the Charles Inn features a King-themed room and red balloons pop up around town in honor of “IT.”

From “The Shining” to “Misery” and “Pet Sematary” to “IT,” King is a horror fiction icon. But how well do you really know the Bangor author extraordinaire?

Test your knowledge with the questions below, and let us know which King tome is your favorite in the comments below.

Watch: Stephen King talks about the accident that nearly ended his career