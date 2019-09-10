Bangor
September 10, 2019
Bangor Latest News | Presque Isle Shooting | Bangor Metro | Recovery Homes | Today's Paper
Bangor

How well do you really know Bangor horror legend Stephen King?

Evan Agostini | AP
Evan Agostini | AP
In this May 22, 2018 file photo, author Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
By Emily Burnham and Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

It’s no secret that Bangor’s favorite author is Stephen King. His West Broadway home is a tourist destination, the Charles Inn features a King-themed room and red balloons pop up around town in honor of “IT.”

From “The Shining” to “Misery” and “Pet Sematary” to “IT,” King is a horror fiction icon. But how well do you really know the Bangor author extraordinaire?

Test your knowledge with the questions below, and let us know which King tome is your favorite in the comments below.

Want more Maine trivia? Quiz yourself here.

Watch: Stephen King talks about the accident that nearly ended his career

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like