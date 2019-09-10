Police shut down part of Main Street in Madawaska to deal with unspecified incident

MADAWASKA, Maine — Law enforcement officers from three different agencies shut down a portion of Main Street late Tuesday afternoon while they dealt with an unspecified incident.

Madawaska Police Lt. Jamie Pelletier said that there was no threat to the public.

There was no other information available because police were still dealing with the situation.

Officers canvassed Main Street, as the Madawaska Fire Department directed traffic to deter residents from driving between 5th Avenue and Legion Avenue.

Madawaska Police Department and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office also were on the scene.

Some local businesses within the blockade were under temporary lockdown to keep people off the street.