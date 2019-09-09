Police: Maine man in possession of half-pound of marijuana arrested after ATV chase

LEBANON, Maine — Maine State Police say they arrested a man who was in possession of a half-pound of marijuana and nearly $15,000 in suspected drug proceeds after he led troopers on a chase on an ATV.

A trooper tried to stop an ATV on Route 202 in Lebanon on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. for a traffic infraction, but the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Dennis Laing, of North Berwick, took off, according to police.

Troopers said Laing was driving on the wrong side of the road so the chase was terminated due to safety reasons.

Around 8:30 p.m., a trooper located the ATV on Depot Road and stopped it.

Troopers say Laing was out on bail on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a witness. He also had a revoked driver’s license.

Laing had a half-pound of marijuana on him, 47 marijuana concentrated capsules, and $14,674 in suspected drug proceeds, according to troopers.

Troopers say Laing was taken to the York County jail where he was charged with operating after revoked (habitual offender), violation of conditions of release, trafficking in marijuana and failure to stop for a law enforcement officer.

Laing is facing other charges that are being reviewed by the district attorney’s office, including driving to endanger, obstructing government administration, falsifying physical evidence, operating an unregistered ATV and operating an ATV on a public way.