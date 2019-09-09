Wardens find two 11-year-olds who went missing overnight in Penobscot County

PLYMOUTH, Maine — Two 11-year-olds were tracked down by Maine wardens after they spent most of the night in the woods in Plymouth.

Wardens said Cooper Bowden and Neveah Woodard went outside to play in their yard around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

After 20 minutes, parents noticed the pair were no longer in the yard and began calling for them and performing a search for about a half hour.

Wardens and Maine State Police were notified, and K9s began the search along with several volunteers from the Plymouth area.

Nearby roads and woods were searched, and around 2:30 a.m. Warden Josh Beal and Warden Deputy Emily Tripp found the pair about three-quarters of a mile from their house in the woods.

The children were cold but in good condition and returned home.