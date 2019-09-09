Maine man injured during climb in New Hampshire

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. — A man from Maine was rescued Sunday after falling while climbing a cliff in North Conway, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Officials said they were called to the Cathedral Ledge around noon.

According to the department, 45 year-old Sean Goodrich from Yarmouth was climbing the ledge with a partner when he fell and hit the side of a cliff.

Fish and Game said Goodrich’s partner was able to lower down to a small ledge and other nearby climbers came to help as well.

A number of rescue departments from neighboring communities were able to hike down from the summit and walk out on a narrow ledge to try and rescue Goodrich.

Around 3:00 p.m. Sunday, first responders said they were able to get Goodrich to the summit and transport him to an ambulance.

Goodrich was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries related to the fall.