Old Town police find New York man with 223 oxycodone pills and $5,000 cash

A New York man was charged Monday with drug trafficking after Old Town police found him sleeping in the laundry room of a local apartment building, along with 223 oxycodone pills, according to police.

Hakeem Williams, 28, of the Bronx was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and is being held without bail.

He is expected to make his first court Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Officers allegedly confiscated 223 oxycodone and seven Xanax pills along with $5,844 in cash from Williams, according to an Old Town police Facebook post.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. He also could be ordered to forfeit the drugs and the money police found.