Maine Focus Here are the 15 recovery homes in the Bangor area Erin Rhoda | BDN Erin Rhoda | BDN Viv's Place, a recovery home located in Bangor. By Erin Rhoda, BDN Staff • September 9, 2019 6:00 am Related Stories Maine has $2M for recovery homes. None in the Bangor region qualifies. New home for families harmed by addiction planned for Bangor area These are all the known recovery homes in the Bangor area as of Sept. 6, 2019. The information was compiled by interviewing each home operator. If we missed a home, or if details need to be updated, email mainefocus@bangordailynews.com. Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN View the full list below. ... Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories. Comments
Comments