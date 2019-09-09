Maine Focus
Here are the 15 recovery homes in the Bangor area

Erin Rhoda | BDN
Viv's Place, a recovery home located in Bangor.
By Erin Rhoda, BDN Staff

These are all the known recovery homes in the Bangor area as of Sept. 6, 2019. The information was compiled by interviewing each home operator. If we missed a home, or if details need to be updated, email mainefocus@bangordailynews.com.

Natalie Williams | BDN
View the full list below.


