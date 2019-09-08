Outdoors
September 08, 2019
Outdoors Latest News | Belfast 'Jughandle' | Bangor Metro | Medicaid Expansion | Today's Paper
Outdoors

Maine deer season gets started for archers in some areas

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, a male deer peaks out from behind brush near Bar Harbor, Maine.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s deer hunt is getting started with a special archery season in designated areas.

The state’s “expanded archery” season started Saturday. The season runs through Dec. 14 and allows hunters to take deer in densely populated areas. The state designates the areas around the state near cities such as Portland, Augusta, Lewiston and Bangor.

Archers are advised to check local and state laws before hunting.

The regular archery season begins Oct. 5, and it’s followed by the firearms season, which starts Nov. 4. There’s also a season for people who hunt deer using muzzleloaders.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like