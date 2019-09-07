Eastern Maine basketball officials to honor Durost, Orser

Dick Durost and Harry Orser have been named the 2019 recipients of the Jim DiFrederico Award.

The honor is bestowed annually by the Eastern Maine Board of Basketball Officials.

Durost recently retired after 18 years as executive director of the Maine Principals’ Association. He was a basketball, soccer, baseball and softball early in his educational career before moving on to become a school administrator and eventually the leader of the MPA, which governs interscholastic sports in the state.

During his tenure with the MPA, Durost was a fixture representing the association at the eastern and northern Maine high school basketball tournament in Bangor each February.

Orser is a longtime sports official from Mars Hill who serves as board secretary and rules interpreter for IAABO Board 150 based in Aroostook County. There, he is responsible for training new officials in northern Maine.

In 2019, Orser was honored by the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials for being a 50-year member of that organization.

The award is presented in honor of DiFrederico, a 25-year member of the Eastern Maine Board of Basketball Officials until he died unexpectedly in 1986 at age 56.

The Millinocket man was a highly respected basketball official as well as a good citizen, gentleman and friend to those he crossed paths with in life.

A banquet to honor this year’s recipients will be held Nov. 17 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer. The banquet will begin with a social gathering beginning at 1:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 2 p.m.

For more ticket information contact J.A. Doe at jsdoe@myfairpoint.net.