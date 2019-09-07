A wanted man escaped after an hours-long standoff in Saco

An attempt to take into custody a man with out-of-state warrants went from standoff to manhunt Friday in Saco.

Saco Police began searching for Todd Shackleford, 43, after receiving information he have be living in Saco.

Shackleford’s warrant for violating his probation on a robbery charge had been in effect since 2002.

After checking several addresses, police focused on Lincoln Street and surveillance located Shackleford returning to a building. An attempt to contact the man prompted him to run into an apartment building and into a unit he did not live in.

Within minutes, police surrounded the building, learning a woman was inside with Shackleford.

Unable to contact the woman, the Southern Maine Special Response Team was activated, but the woman did get outside, saying she had not seen Shackleford and was not harmed.

Hours passed, and police searched the building but failed to locate Shackleford.

Police are now asking for the public’s help locating Shackleford, who is a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a black tee shirt with lettering and jeans. Police said there is no information indicating Shackleford is currently armed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saco Police or your local police department.