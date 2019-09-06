Janet Mills has until midnight to decide to sign or veto the ranked-choice voting bill

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s governor faces a deadline for weighing in on a bill to allow voters to rank candidates in the state’s March presidential primary.

Gov. Janet Mills has until midnight Friday to sign or veto the bill or let it go into effect unsigned. Lawmakers approved the bill Aug. 26, giving Mills 10 days to act.

Under the system, voters would rank each candidate on a ballot in order of preference. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent, the last-place candidate is eliminated. The second-choice votes of everyone who ranked that candidate first are allocated until someone receives over 50 percent.

Mills told Maine Public this week that she’s carefully reviewing the bill to see how it impacts the general election of electors for presidents.