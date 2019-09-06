Check this list to see if you got your any-deer permit

The nervous deer hunter who’s been waiting for weeks might finally be happy today. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has released the results of the any-deer permit lottery results.

Check the list here.

Hunters who receive the permit can shoot a non-antlered deer in a district mandated by the Wildlife Management District.

According to the DIF&W, “the department uses the any-deer permit system to manage the white-tailed deer population in the state. The ability to adjust the state’s deer populations derives from the ability to increase, or decrease, the number of breeding does on the landscape. White-tailed deer are at the northern edge of their range in Maine, and winter severity is a limiting factor concerning population growth. By controlling the harvest of female deer in the 29 regional wildlife management districts throughout the state, biologists can manage population trends.”