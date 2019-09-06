67-year-old dies from injuries after being hit by a car in Westbrook

A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Westbrook on Thursday has died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Clifford Verrill, 67, was hit by a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nicholas Moulton of Windham about 7:35 a.m. Sept. 5 at the intersection of East Bridge and Austin streets, Westbrook police Capt. Steven Goldberg said.

Verrill was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that were considered “life-threatening.”

The investigation into the now fatal crash continues, Goldberg said. Anyone who witnessed the crash can call the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644.

BDN writer Chris Burns contributed to this report.